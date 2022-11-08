Tennesseans to vote on four amendments to the state's constitution on Election Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennesseans head to the polls on Election Day to vote in all kinds of races including four changes to the state's constitution.

One of those amendments would remove slavery as a punishment for a crime in the state. Tennessee is part of one of five states voting on the amendment.

Many lawmakers are saying it's time to remove the dated language that ties us too close to the past. The amendments on the ballot would cut out language that permits slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments.

A "Yes" vote would change the language of the state constitution, to get rid of the slavery loophole. While the amendment doesn't have unanimous support, it does have strong bipartisan support, something that's rarely seen nowadays.

"We need things that unite us and not divide us in this country and anything that we can do to show that we're Americans when it comes to doing what's right for our democracy. I think this is one of those examples we should build on," said Rep. Sam Whitson.

"There's an old African proverb that when the elephants fight, the grass dies. So when the powers to fight and don't get along, the people suffer," said Rep. Joe Towns, Jr.

Those against the change say it could impact prison work programs.

There are three other amendments to Tennessee's constitution voters will see on the ballot.

One would add the state's Right to Work law to the constitution, which says employers cannot force workers to join a union and pay dues in order to keep a job.

Another deals with the power of the governor, which would provide an emergency succession plan and another that, if passed, would allow priests or ministers to hold office.