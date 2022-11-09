Watch Now
News

Actions

Tennessee 2022 Election Day results

Results will be updated live, as we learn them
tennessee flag
WTVF
File - Tennessee flag
tennessee flag
Posted at 6:55 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 20:35:16-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Watch our live coverage in the video player below:

Election Results

Results are constantly updated Refresh
Loading...

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap