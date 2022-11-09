News Actions Facebook Tweet Email Tennessee 2022 Election Day results Results will be updated live, as we learn them WTVF File - Tennessee flag Posted at 6:55 PM, Nov 08, 2022 and last updated 2022-11-08 20:35:16-05 NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Watch our live coverage in the video player below: Election Results Results are constantly updated Refresh Loading... Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. News Learn more about SkyMap