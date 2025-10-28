Tennessee Achieves launches mentorship program to help college students transition to workforce

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new mentorship program in Tennessee is connecting experienced professionals with community college and trade school students to help bridge the gap between education and employment.

Tennessee Achieves has launched a workforce mentorship initiative designed to support students in their second year of community college or trade school as they prepare to enter the job market.

The program pairs volunteers with students for about an hour per month to provide career guidance and professional development.

"We all know, those of us who've been to college and then transitioned into the workplace, there’s just a lot of things you have to learn," said Kasey Vatter, who works in human resources for the Tennessee Department of Transportation and has volunteered as a mentor.

Vatter, a longtime volunteer with Tennessee Achieves who previously helped students adjust to college through the Tennessee Promise Scholarship, sees the mentorship program as an opportunity to show students what professional life is like.

"This would be a great opportunity for them to learn, what does this look like? What does a day look like? What is it when you come to work every day, what are you doing? What's your purpose?" Vatter said.

Tyler Ford with Tennessee Achieves said the program addresses a critical need for students who may lack professional networks.

Ford said about 89% of Tennessee Achieves students represent vulnerable populations who don't necessarily have extensive professional connections to help them navigate workforce entry.

The mentors will provide resume writing tips, interview skills training and more, all while serving as a sounding board for students making the transition from education to employment.

"Really to support students in that transition into the workforce and ensure they hit the ground running," Ford said.

While approximately 3,500 mentors have already signed up for the program, Ford noted that more than 60,000 students statewide participate in the Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Achieves programs, creating a significant opportunity for additional mentor involvement.

"I just enjoy and appreciate being able to help students and work with them to really find that passion and support them," Vatter said.

The deadline to apply to become a mentor with Tennessee Achieves is November 14.

Click here for more information on the Tennessee Achieves mentorship program.

Also, the deadline to apply for the Tennessee Promise Scholarship is coming up quickly — November 3, 2025.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.