'Tennessee Advocates For Planned Parenthood' Rallies Voters To Get Involved

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Supporters of Planned Parenthood rallied for voters to get involved in the upcoming election.

The group Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood held a National Day of Action at the Nashville office.

They encouraged people to register to vote, fight to support women's health issues, and rally against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“This is a really critical time for people to get out to vote, to mobilize,” said Lizzy Thomas, community organizer for Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood. “We have seen a swell of energy since 2016. We are asking people to do more than march. Call your senators. Get involved with us online.”

Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood will hold similar events every Tuesday at its Metro Center office leading up to the November election.