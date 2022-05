NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery conveyed he doesn't want another term at the top of the state's legal helm.

Slatery's office confirmed his intentions Tuesday night to NewsChannel 5.

The Knoxville native was appointed by the Supreme Court in 2014 for the position.

Prior to his appointment, Slatery served as counsel to Gov. Bill Haslam starting in 2011.

His degrees come from the University of Virginia and the University of Tennessee.

His term ends this year.