Tennessee AG Requests 8 Execution Dates Before June
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's attorney general said he wants the state Supreme Court to set eight execution dates before June 1, adding it's uncertain whether officials can get the lethal injection chemicals after that.
Attorney General Herbert Slatery's court filing Thursday said juries delivered death sentences decades ago, and each man has exhausted the three-tier appeals process.
The state's last execution was in 2009. Slatery cited "ongoing difficulty" getting lethal injection drugs.
The filing said Tennessee uses a three-drug combination because death-penalty opponents worked with pharmaceutical companies to prevent Tennessee from obtaining the single drug it used, pentobarbital, while unsuccessfully suing over its use.
The filing said defendants want to delay execution to challenge the three-drug mix.
Three others have been scheduled for 2018 executions. One has exhausted appeal options. He's scheduled to die August 9.