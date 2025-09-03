Tennessee among states facing demands to remove 'gender ideology content' from sex ed material

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is among the 46 states and territories put on notice to remove gender ideology content from sex ed materials.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through its Administration for Children and Families has demanded that the following remove all references to gender ideology in their federally-funded Personal Responsibility Education Program educational materials within 60 days.

“Accountability is coming,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Andrew Gradison. “Federal funds will not be used to poison the minds of the next generation or advance dangerous ideological agendas. The Trump Administration will ensure that PREP reflects the intent of Congress, not the priorities of the left.”

The 46 recipients of these letters include:

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming. Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Washington D.C.