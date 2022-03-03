Watch
Tennessee among states launching probe into TikTok's effect on kids' health

Kiichiro Sato/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo, a view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
Posted at 12:58 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 13:58:16-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — State attorneys general, including Tennessee's AG Herbert Slatery, have launched a nationwide investigation into TikTok and its possible harmful effects on young users’ mental health.

It represents a widening of government scrutiny of the wildly popular video platform. The investigation was announced Wednesday by a bipartisan group of attorneys general from states including California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont.

U.S. lawmakers and federal regulators have criticized TikTok, citing practices and computer-driven promotion of content they say can endanger the physical and mental health of young users. The platform has an estimated 1 billion monthly users and is especially popular with teens and younger children.

Last month, Texas opened an investigation into TikTok’s alleged violations of children’s privacy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
