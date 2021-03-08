Tennessee announces nearly $15M in broadband grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has announced that nearly $15 million in broadband accessibility grants will soon be used to support 17,800 unserved Tennesseans in more than 7,100 homes and businesses.

According to a Friday news release, Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said the state is partnering with 13 providers to boost high-speed broadband throughout rural areas in the state.

Lee recently proposed investing $200 million also to increase internet connectivity at his State of the State address to lawmakers. Since 2018, the Department of Economic and Community Development has awarded nearly $60 million in grants to serve more than 33,000 homes and businesses, which includes 83,000 Tennesseans.