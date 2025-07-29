Tennessee announces privately funded underground tunnel to connect Nashville and airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced plans Monday for the construction of the Music City Loop, a privately funded underground transit tunnel designed to shuttle passengers between downtown Nashville and the airport in just eight minutes.

The project, spearheaded by Elon Musk’s Boring Company, would create a 10-mile, zero-emissions underground tunnel system using electric vehicles to connect key city locations—including the Convention Center and Nashville International Airport (BNA). A similar system is already operational in Las Vegas.

“This project is 100% privately funded, and the Boring Company will incur those costs,” Lee said during the announcement. “The partnership will be in coordination between the state, local officials, and the Boring Company itself, so it will come at their expense and private cost.”

The tunnel's exact route has not yet been finalized, but officials say groundbreaking could happen in a matter of weeks, with a projected two-year construction timeline. The tunnel aims to ease congestion on surface roads, reduce emissions, and minimize disruption to existing infrastructure.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, who joined Lee at the announcement, emphasized the importance of safety and coordination.

“The number one priority of DOT is safety,” Duffy said. “There’s going to be some permits the state needs from us to make sure they can navigate their course on this project.”

Steve Davis, president and CEO of the Boring Company, acknowledged that tunneling through Nashville's hard rock will be a challenge but expressed confidence in the company’s ability to deliver a safe and effective solution.

The Boring Company has been awarded the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) Gold Standard Award, signifying the highest level of recognition for safety and emergency preparedness in a transportation system.

Lee pointed to the benefits of an underground system over traditional above-ground transit options.

“We don’t have to do it with interruptions above the ground. We don’t have to have road closures and bridge closures and all that comes with building an above-ground transit system,” he said. “But we’re going to make sure it’s done safely.”

The Boring Company has a mixed track record with similar projects. Between 2017 and 2021, the company canceled or postponed planned tunnels in Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, and Los Angeles.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell, who was not present at the announcement, issued a statement: "We are aware of the state's conversations with the Boring Company, and we have a number of operational questions to understand the potential impacts on Metro and Nashvillians."

The Boring Company plans to hold a hiring fair soon as the permitting process begins.

This story was reported on-air and written by Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.