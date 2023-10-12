Tennessee anti-terror expert explains his concerns over the Hamas-Israel war

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the Israeli-Hamas war continues in the Middle East, security concerns are rising here in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has issued a "public safety" bulletin to law enforcement across the country — including here in Nashville. But the FBI says at this time, there is no indication yet of a threat to the U.S. from the Hamas attack on Israel.

"Nashville by in large compared to other cities is pretty safe," said former Lt. Col. Michael "Moose" Moore.

But he added that doesn't mean the city's not at risk. He founded the Vigilance Group for security training.

Moore worked with schools and churches after the Covenant School shooting, and his resume includes training in Israel in terrorist threat detection and predictive profiling.

Moore said the conflict in the Gaza Strip should send a clear message to everyone across the world.

"I would say right now the world's been triggered. The bad guys have been triggered. OK, we've got our signal now."

The concern is that other bad actors will now follow Hamas' lead. Local law enforcement has certainly taken notice, they said.

Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake posted a statement saying the department is in constant contact with leaders of Jewish institutions in the city, working closely with them to offer support and safety.

Moore says vigilance is the key now more than ever.

"I think we as Americans need to wake up to that," he said.

Moore believes the Hamas attack took the Israelis largely by surprise with no early warning from intelligence sources.

In the absence of intelligence, what can anyone do?

"I would tell everybody outside of police, families need to be aware. Be vigilant. Notice anything unusual that doesn't fit the context of the environment."

Local law enforcement won't give details but say steps have been taken to increase security throughout the city, and police count on the public to report anything suspicious.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security continues to monitor daily for any violence targeting specific groups in this country.