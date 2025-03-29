Tennessee Aquatic Project hosts SWIMATHON fundraiser

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville group that works to introduce kids to swimming and other outdoor activities is hosting its annual Swimathon event Saturday morning.

The Tennessee Aquatic Project group aims to give Nashville area children experiences they've never been exposed to, like some who have never set foot in a pool.

They are raising money so they can reach more kids.

They empower those from 8 to 18 in things like swimming, SCUBA diving, wilderness survival, environmental leadership, and international travel.

Saturday, they will host a high-energy morning of swimming, cheering, and giving back.

Thirty young swimmers will hit the water to raise funds for TAP. You can sponsor a swimmer or just donate.

It will be at the J.C. Napier Recreation Center Pool from 9 until 11 a.m.

