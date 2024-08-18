Tennessee Attorney General warns of two recent imposter scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Attorney General is warning consumers that there are two recently reported imposter scams they need to be aware of.

The first one is a jury duty scam in which scammers pose as court officials or law enforcement officers claiming they've missed jury duty and are subject to fines or arrest.

They will often use spoofing tech to show the name and number of a legitimate agency.

The second scam is a customs & border patrol scam in which scammers may call or leave a recorded message saying illegal items such as drugs were shipped in their name and have been intercepted.

The Federal Trade Commission wants to remind consumers to never wire money or use gift cards to pay someone who says they're with the government, don’t trust your caller ID, don't click on links in unexpected emails, links or texts.

Also: Never give your financial or personal information to someone who calls, texts, emails, or messages you on social media and says they’re with the government.

