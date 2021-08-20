Tennessee Attorney General's Office warns of scam promising Covid-19 relief funds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new scam is making its way across the state using the Covid-19 pandemic to steal your money.

It's targeting vulnerable Tennesseans through text messages claiming to be from Tennessee's Attorney General Herbert Slatery III offering Covid relief funds.

If getting a text or phone call offering you money seems too good to be true, it probably is. Even if it shows some of your personal information, always do your research.

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office said it doesn't give out any funds of this kind to people.

This scam said it's coming directly from Attorney General Slatery and may show your personal information like your name, address or even social security number.

Scams will typically ask for bank information or a registration fee scammers want paid via gift cards or prepaid debit cards.

The Attorney General's Office said legitimate government grants do not require a fee and are not offered to individuals to cover personal expenses.

Data from Social CatFish shows in 2020 seniors remain the most victimized group losing $966 million in 2020 to scams. But tech-savvy teens and young adults are falling for scams now more than ever.

Always be on the lookout for red flags before sharing personal information.

Do your research and never send money or your bank account to people you don’t know.

