Tennessee auto industry leader, son, nephew and building supply CEO killed in plane crash

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (WTVF) — Four lives were lost early Friday morning when a small plane crashed on Emerald Mountain near Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Authorities have identified those killed as 46-year-old Aaron Stokes; his 21-year-old son, Jackson Stokes; their nephew and cousin, 21-year-old Colin Stokes; and 37-year-old Austin Huskey.

Aaron Stokes was known in the automotive repair industry as the founder of Shop Fix Academy and host of the radio show “Fixin’ Cars with Aaron Stokes.” He was described as a mentor and entrepreneur who worked closely with independent shop owners.

Austin Huskey was the CEO and third-generation owner of Huskey Truss & Building Supply, a family-owned company that has served the Middle Tennessee area for decades.

The aircraft, a six-seat Epic turboprop, went down in a remote area. Federal records show it was registered to A-L-S Aviation, a business listed as administratively dissolved in August 2025.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.