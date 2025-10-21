Tennessee baby top contender for 2025 "Baby of the Year"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Meet Amiyah, she's a year old and in the running for 2025 Baby of the Year.

The online annual competition benefits Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that supports children in need with diapers, clothing, and other necessities.

The grand prize is $25,000 and a special photo feature in Variety magazine.

Currenlty, Amiyah is in second place.

Her parents Terence and Alisha describe Amiyah as "bubbly, sweet, and sometimes spicy."

She loves playing with blocks, reading and running.

Her mom, Alisha, currently serves as an agent with TBI and says if Alisha were to win the big prize, the money would help support family needs and Amiyah's education.

You can cast your vote for Amiyah here.