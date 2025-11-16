Aguilar throws for 204 yards and a TD, runs for score as No. 21 Tennessee tops New Mexico State 42-9

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joey Aguilar threw for 204 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to lead No. 21 Tennessee to a 42-9 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday.

Aguilar completed a 7-yard pass early in the fourth quarter to extend his streak of games passing for more than 200 yards to 10. DeSean Bishop rushed for 80 yards and a TD for Tennessee (7-3) before leaving with a leg injury.

Logan Fife threw for 166 yards for the Aggies (3-7), who lost their fifth in a row. Isaiah Rudison scored their only TD on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee cornerback William Wright scored on a 35-yard interception return late in the third quarter for the Volunteers' sixth defensive touchdown of the season.

In a lackluster first half, Aguilar was intercepted twice, giving him 10 for the season — the most of any Tennessee quarterback under coach Josh Heupel. Aguilar threw for 126 yards and a 15-yard score to Braylon Staley in the first half. He also ran 27 yards for a TD for a 21-3 halftime lead.

The takeaway

New Mexico State: With UTEP and Middle Tennessee left on their schedule, the Aggies have a good shot at five victories. That would be a positive momentum heading into the 2026 season.

Tennessee: Now that the Vols seem to have put their loss to Oklahoma in the rear view mirror, there’s plenty to play for in the next two weeks. Tennessee has lost 10 straight in The Swamp. This could be the year to end that skid against Florida. Then, to end the season, a home game with Vanderbilt always gets the blood boiling.

Up next

New Mexico State: The Aggies travel to UTEP next Saturday.

Tennessee: The Volunteers visit Florida next Saturday.

