Tennessee becomes first state to require human trafficking awareness training for tattoo artists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee has become the first state in the nation to require tattoo artists to complete human trafficking awareness training, with the groundbreaking Ink of Hope Law taking effect this year.

Under the new legislation, every tattoo artist in Tennessee must complete a free, one-hour training program by 2028 or risk losing their license. The training teaches artists to recognize signs of human trafficking, including specific tattoos that may indicate a person has been branded or tagged by their trafficker.

"Some of the tattoos that you wouldn't think mean anything, like the barcode or like a crown with a name on it. Like those can like, mean signs of trafficking," said Jacqueline Jacobo, a tattoo artist who recently completed the training.

Thistle Farms says that to a 2022 survey from a U.S. anti-human trafficking group, nearly half of survivors reported being branded or tagged with a tattoo by their trafficker.

Since January 1, more than 100 tattoo artists have already finished the training, according to Thistle Farms, the nonprofit organization that led the Ink of Hope effort and helps survivors recover.

"It's going to help someone be seen. And maybe it's the first time that that person's been noticed. Maybe it's the first time that they're able to signal to someone that they need help," said Tasha Kennard, CEO of Thistle Farms.

The training comes as Middle Tennessee sees significant human trafficking activity. Thistle Farms reports there were nearly 1,700 referrals to the human trafficking hotline in Middle Tennessee last year alone.

"It's easy to think that human trafficking happens over here or over there, you know, in far off places, but the truth is, is that it happens right here, in neighborhoods in Nashville, in our communities all across the state of Tennessee," Kennard said.

The signs of human trafficking can overlap with issues like domestic violence, addiction or depression, making recognition challenging. Experts recommend showing compassion and curiosity when someone appears withdrawn, struggles with communication or demonstrates insecurities around authority.

"If you notice a friend, a family member, a co worker, a child being withdrawn or struggling with communication, maybe they are also demonstrating some insecurities around authority, show compassion... And ask them if they need help," Kennard said.

For tattoo artists like Jacobo, the training provides crucial knowledge for helping clients who may be in dangerous situations.

"It's not like we're law enforcement or anything. It just definitely helps us. Like, see the red flag, see the signs, and also, like know who to contact," Jacobo said.

"I think knowledge is power. So I think that knowing the signs, knowing the red flags, knowing certain tattoos, can not only help tattoo artists, but just everybody in general," she said.

The Ink of Hope Law follows a similar requirement for beauty professionals across Tennessee, who must complete training to spot signs of domestic violence and abuse and respond appropriately.

If you or someone you know need help call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

