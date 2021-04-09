Tennessee bill hopes to help veterans find careers faster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill working its way through the Tennessee Capitol hopes to help veterans find careers once they return home.

House Bill 0188 would make it easier for veterans who received certain job training while serving to get certifications or licenses for those jobs once they get home.

"So you're going to have folks coming out of the military that maybe had to survey to get a new runway in, and so there's licenses and apprenticeships that go with that," Operation Stand Down Tennessee CEO Eden Murrie said. The organization helps military members transition after they finish serving, and Murrie said finding a career can be one of the biggest obstacles.

"One thing that probably everybody experiences when you first get out, writing that resume and trying to figure how to say what I did in the military in civilian terms can be difficult," she said.

Murrie said HB0188 would help eliminate some of those obstacles and help get veterans into jobs faster.

"It's just going to make their transition easier, if there's a career field that this legislation helps with, then that's just going to expedite how they can get a job," Murrie said.

"Tennessee is a very veteran friendly state, and things like this legislation make Tennessee a very veteran ready state," she added.