Tennessee bill would force drunken drivers to pay child support for victims' children

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, there are more than 240 current forms of vehicle technology - like lane assist or driver monitoring - which could be used to combat drunk driving by, in some cases, reprogramming that tech to safely pull an impaired driver over.
Posted at 3:19 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 16:20:50-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee will have the chance to sign into law a bill designed to make drunk drivers pay child support for victims' families.

The legislation — dubbed “Ethan, Haile, and Bentley’s Law” emerged after drunk driver Janet Hinds struck and killed a Chattanooga police officer in 2019. While a judge initially sentenced her to 11 years for the hit-and-run death, her attorneys are appealing for a new trial.

According to the amendment to the bill, the court would decide how much the drunk driver would pay in child support to the child's family, which would depend on the child's financial needs and financial resources for the surviving parent or guardian. Child support would last until the child turns 18 and has graduated high school.

The bill said if the driver wound up in jail and unable to pay, the person would have one year to start paying and creating a payment plan.

If signed by Gov. Lee, the law would immediately go into effect.

