Tennessee Black Caucus stops in Nashville for townhall.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Black Caucus will be holding a special town hall meeting Monday night in Nashville. They're hoping to get feedback from the community on legislation they hope to introduce next year.

It's happening at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church from 6-7:30 p.m.

The Tennessee Black Caucus is a non-partisan group of Black lawmakers chaired by Representative Antonio Parkinson from Memphis. They said this is an opportunity for the community to hear what their elected officials have been working on and provide input to help set their priorities for next year.

The group will also be delivering their agenda around health, education and putting money back into the pockets of Tennesseans.

This past week the state legislators have been in Knoxville and Chattanooga. They’ll finish out their tour in Memphis ahead of Juneteenth.