Watch Now
News

Actions

Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition hosts Whiskey, Wine and Cider Festival at The Bedford

Alcohol
NewsChannel 5
Alcohol
Posted at 4:02 AM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 05:02:10-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a festival with the funds going to a great cause and it's taking place this week!

Hosted by the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition, The Whiskey, Wine and Cider Festival kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month on October 5.

The festival runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at The Bedford.

Attendees will be able to taste more than 20 different ciders, whiskey and wines and plenty of food! Every person will also receive a complimentary tasting glass.

Tickets are $75 with proceeds going directly to TBCC's Emergency Access Fund which helps breast cancer patients with mortgage or rent, utilities and insurance premiums.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a child promo 2023 Nashville.png

Donate to Give a Child a Book