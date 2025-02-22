Tennessee Brew Works hosts free Crawfish Boil to kick off March!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for delicious food and great vibes?
Tennessee Brew Works will be hosting a Crawfish Boil Saturday, March 1 through Sunday, March 2 beginning at 11 a.m.
The party will feature 2,000 pounds of fresh crawfish, andouille sausage, corn and potatoes! It's free to attend and is family & dog-friendly!
Saturday's event runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday's runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
