Tennessee Brew Works hosts free Crawfish Boil to kick off March!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for delicious food and great vibes?

Tennessee Brew Works will be hosting a Crawfish Boil Saturday, March 1 through Sunday, March 2 beginning at 11 a.m.

The party will feature 2,000 pounds of fresh crawfish, andouille sausage, corn and potatoes! It's free to attend and is family & dog-friendly!

Saturday's event runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday's runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

