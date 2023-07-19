Tennessee Bureau of Investigation improving turnaround time to test rape kits, officials say

JACKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working hard to speed up the testing of rape kits following several high-profile cases where kits went untested for months.

With the introduction of a new state law, the TBI is now required to provide quarterly reports on sexual assault test times, and the latest report indicates a significant improvement.

The average turnaround time for sexual assault requests reached its peak in August 2022, taking an average of 45.4 weeks to process, said Mike Lyttle, assistant director of forensic services.

However, as of May 2023, that number has been reduced to 22.7 weeks statewide, signifying a remarkable improvement in testing efficiency.

"If we don't have our turnaround time for sex offenses down in 60 days, we're going to tell them why we're not 60 days and what we need to get there."

The most recent data reveals that there are currently 476 kits awaiting testing across the state, a considerable decrease from the 1,005 kits reported in October 2022.

Sexual assault kits have become a topic of concern, particularly in the wake of the tragic murder of Memphis kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher in September 2022. The suspect in the murder was connected to a 2021 rape case through evidence from a sexual assault kit that had remained unprocessed in Jackson for almost a year.

"I think long term getting people hired and getting people trained is going to be the key. Short term honestly, we have changed our efforts towards testing those cases specifically," said Lyttle.

The agency credits the reduction in turnaround times to increased staffing in the testing centers located in Jackson, Knoxville and Nashville.

Through federal funding, the TBI has begun outsourcing some of the kits to a lab in Deerfield, Florida, to further accelerate the process.

"Outsourcing, additionally, will help kind of get us out of credit card debt and get our head above water. But ultimately, the key to getting this done is to get enough people hired, trained and retained to provide that testing."

The TBI has already sent 858 rape kits to the Deerfield lab, with 550 kits delivered in March and the remaining 308 kits dispatched in early July.

Lyttle anticipates that the turnaround time will further decrease in June, possibly reaching as low as 16 to 18 weeks.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the state legislature has approved funding for the TBI to fill 50 positions across its three labs. Currently, 40 of these positions have been successfully filled, indicating progress in addressing the staffing needs.