Tennessee businessman, FirstBank founder Jim Ayers dies

Jim Ayers died in 2025 after dealing with health issues for the last several years.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The founder of FirstBank and Tennessee philanthropist Jim Ayers died after dealing with health issues for several years.

He was 81.

During his lifetime, Ayers founded FirstBank, was the CEO of the bank and later became a philanthropist to help causes in Tennessee. In the last couple of years, Ayers was named Nashvillian of the Year by Easterseals of Tennessee. In 2024, he was inducted into the Nashville’s Entrepreneur Center’s Hall of Fame.

In 1999, he established The Ayers Foundation in West Tennessee in Parsons, which was his hometown.

Ayers went to what is now the University of Memphis and earned his degree in accounting. Before his time at FirstBank, he worked as a salesman, a controller at a nursing home, owned a nursing home business and partnered to buy Farmers State Bank. He sold his half to later acquire First National Bank of Lexington.

Afterwards, Ayers went to change the name to FirstBank, which went on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016.

In lieu of flowers, the Ayers family requested all memorial donations be made to The Ayers Foundation Trust, 643 South Tennessee Avenue, Parsons, TN 38363.

