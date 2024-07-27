Tennessee cat shelter dealing with flooding and increased intake of kittens

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — True Rescue, a local cat rescue shelter in Mt. Juliet, is grappling with a double crisis: an overwhelming number of cat intakes and severe flooding caused by recent heavy rains.

Executive Director Amy Simcik reported that their facility was inundated after two days of rain earlier this week.

"Every inch of the floor was covered in water," Simcik said.

In the three years, the shelter has been at its current location Simcik said it has never flooded like this.

The shelter, which relies entirely on public donations and receives no tax funding, has seen an outpouring of support from the community. Donations so far have ranged from practical items like shop vacs to financial contributions for major repairs.

Simcik said the facility is now facing a $40,000 expense for foundation repair and drainage system upgrades.

Despite the challenges, True Rescue's mission to save as many cats and kittens as possible continues.

Simcik held a kitten recently brought in after being thrown from a moving car — a grim reminder of the shelter's crucial work.

With the shelter open seven days a week to handle the influx of cats and the impact of the flooding, the community's response has been vital.

"The support has been incredible," Simcik said.

True Rescue remains in urgent need of ongoing donations to support their efforts in rescuing and rehabilitating cats.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com.