Tennessee celebrates 225 years of statehood today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In honor of Tennessee's 225th birthday, you have the chance to see the foundation of the state's government for one day only.

The three original state constitutions are going to be on display at the new Tennessee State Library and Archives.

These are incredibly old documents, with the first version dating back to 1796. For some context, the document was later revised in the mid 1830s and again in 1870. All of them will be on full display in the main lobby of the building right next to Bicentennial Park.

The third constitution was adopted after the Civil War and is still in use today. Our current constitution wasn't amended until 1953, which is incredibly unique because it was the only such document in the world to be in effect that long without an amendment.

There are also interactive exhibits, plus tours of the new building that opened last month. Staff will be giving out those tours every half hour from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Also happening at 10 a.m., there is a special event commemorating the birthday just across the way at Bicentennial Park in the amphitheater after that there will be self-guided tours and educational programs with park rangers.

Finally, at the Tennessee State Museum there is an exhibit celebrating the 225 years. All of these are free.

If you are interested in just coming to see the original constitutions, they will be on display here from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.