Tennessee Choice Lane legislation could add toll lane fee for drivers to update state roads and bridges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How do you feel about adding toll roads across the state? That could happen soon. It's a major overhaul that could impact all Tennesseans.

In two weeks, the state will get its first look of which roads could be included in new Choice Lanes.

Choice Lanes are essentially toll roads, approved as part of a larger, $3.3 billion plan to update the state's roads and bridges.

The TDOT commissioner is expected to present a plan on December 18th on where these extra lanes could go and how much they'll cost drivers. The lanes are meant to address an expected 60% increase in commute times in the next 20 years.

The commissioner says many rural areas with 2-lane highways could see an additional lane to help as the plan evenly divides state money between TDOT's four major regions.

Before any kind of work begins on choice lanes it must be approved by the new Transportation Modernization Board, and it’s not sitting right with some Democratic state lawmakers.

That new board is made up of five people: Appointees by the Governor, House Speaker and Speaker of the Senate, the Governor, or their designee and the TDOT Commissioner, or their designee.

Representative John Ray Clemmons and Senator Heidi Campbell filed legislation pushing back on this saying it doesn't allow for local input the way this process is designed.

They filed legislation to allow local governments to say whether they want toll lanes in the area.