Tennessee communities step up as SNAP benefits face November cutoff

MUFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — As more than 600,000 Tennesseans brace for the potential loss of food benefits starting November 1, communities across Middle Tennessee are mobilizing to fill the gap with grassroots assistance programs.

Mental health provider Myra Wilkinson can see the anxiety building among families who depend on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

"A little bit more anxiety to worry about, where's my next meal? I can see the depression and anxiety increasing over the month of November," Wilkinson said.

Rather than wait for government solutions, Wilkinson and countless other community members are taking action.

Wilkinson is organizing a community food drive next week that combines assistance with celebration, featuring free line dancing alongside food distribution.

"I need more donations, dry food, canned food, different snack food, things that they can cook really quickly, such as noodles, beans, rice, things that will perish and won't go bad in the next seven days, diapers and wipes and stuff like that as well," Wilkinson said.

Her event, hosted by Wilkinson Family Therapy in partnership with Self-Care with Myra, demonstrates how local businesses are stepping up during the crisis.

The weekend event includes food drop-off Saturday, November 8 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Barfield Crescent Park, followed by community food pick-up Sunday, November 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at her therapy office.

In Lebanon, what started as a simple offer to help has exploded into a community-wide movement. Aarika Baxter posted on Facebook offering free rides to food banks for those in need.

The response overwhelmed her expectations.

"We have over 700 people who have responded, who want to help or who need help," Baxter said.

Now Baxter and other volunteers are meeting Wednesday to coordinate their efforts, planning multiple assistance programs over the coming months.

"We're planning on doing food drives, clothing drives, toy drives, just to help over the next three or four months," Baxter said.

Both Wilkinson and Baxter say they're motivated by seeing their communities come together during uncertainty.

"This is something that people look forward to, and just do the good. Do the most good. That's all I wanted to do the most good," Wilkinson said.

Baxter draws on the philosophy that collective action can overcome individual challenges.

"It takes a village to raise children. Why not take a village to survive?" Baxter said.

Upcoming food assistance events

Nashville



Friday, November 1: Church at Harpeth Heights (Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry), 9 a.m., 8063 Hwy 100, Nashville

Saturday, November 8: Metro Social Services (North Nashville residents), 8 a.m., Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2200 26th Ave N., Nashville

Dickson County



Saturday, November 8: Dickson County Help Center (Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry), 9 a.m., St. John Lutheran, 2300 Hwy 96, Burns

Franklin County



Saturday, November 1: Winchester FBC (Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry), 9 a.m., Winchester First Baptist, 108 S. High Street, Winchester

Hickman County



Saturday, November 8: OneGenAway (Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry), 9 a.m., East Hickman HS, 7700 TN-7, Lyles

Maury County



Saturday, November 8: The Well (Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry), 9 a.m., Spring Hill HS, 1 Raider LN, Columbia

Montgomery County/Clarksville



Saturday, November 1: One Generation Away (Fort Campbell Military Families Only), 9 a.m., Ft. Campbell, 202 Bastogne Ave #126, Clarksville

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: Manna Cafe Ministries food boxes, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 605 Providence Blvd, Clarksville

Putnam County



Saturday, November 1: New Beginning Assembly, 9 a.m., 2193 W. Broad Street, Cookeville

Clarksville Ongoing Resources



YAIPAK Patriot Pantries (always open, no questions asked): YAIPAK Headquarters (1255 Paradise Hill Rd), Summit Heights, Bonafide Wellness Collective (140 Wallace Road)

Clarksville Urban Ministries: Tuesday/Thursday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 217 S. Third St

Loaves And Fishes: Hot meals Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 825 Crossland Avenue

Sunday Hot Meals by the Jemison family: 315 Providence Blvd

Murfreesboro



Saturday, November 8: Wilkinson Family Therapy food drop-off, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Barfield Crescent Park, Pavilion 6

Sunday, November 9: Community food pick-up, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wilkinson Family Therapy, 520 Highland Terrace, Suite C, Murfreesboro

For more information about the Murfreesboro event, email info@wftherapy.net

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com