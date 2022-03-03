Watch
Tennessee community donates to Vols basketball player after house fire

Michael Woods/AP
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) runs a play against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Posted at 8:42 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 21:42:51-05

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The University of Tennessee men's basketball team announced on social media one of its own needed help.

A fire destroyed the home of Zakai Zeigler's in Queens, New York. The fire destroyed everything where his mother and four-year-old nephew lived. Vital to the home was accessibility equipment for the child, who needs a wheelchair and splints.

In the hours since the team made the announcement, fans rallied around the Vols player.

Contributors raised $300,000 for Zeigler.

To help out, donate to his GoFundMe.

