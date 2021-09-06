Tennessee continues record COVID hospitalizations surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee continues to set record COVID-19 hospitalization numbers.

The latest data from the Tennessee Department of Health reveals that there are now 3,597 COVID patients hospitalized across the state.

Tennessee Department of Health

Of those, 1,020 are in ICUs – Tennessee surpassed the 1,000 mark of critically ill patients over the weekend – and 699 are on ventilators.

TDH data shows that 74 of those hospitalized are children, which is down from 83 pediatric patients from the middle of last week.

Tennessee Department of Health

Before this record influx of COVID patients, the previous record was set back in January.