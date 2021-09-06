Watch
News

Actions

Tennessee continues record COVID hospitalizations surge

More than 1,000 in ICUs across the state
items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
FILE PHOTO
emergency hospital sign
Posted at 6:33 AM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 07:34:35-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee continues to set record COVID-19 hospitalization numbers.

The latest data from the Tennessee Department of Health reveals that there are now 3,597 COVID patients hospitalized across the state.

96hospitalnumbers.png

Of those, 1,020 are in ICUs – Tennessee surpassed the 1,000 mark of critically ill patients over the weekend – and 699 are on ventilators.

TDH data shows that 74 of those hospitalized are children, which is down from 83 pediatric patients from the middle of last week.

pediatriccases.png

Before this record influx of COVID patients, the previous record was set back in January.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap