Tennessee corrections commissioner to retire this fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's corrections leader plans to retire this fall after almost four decades working for the department.

The Tennessee Department of Correction announced Tuesday that Commissioner Tony Parker will retire following his appointment by former Gov. Bill Haslam in 2016 and reappointment by Gov. Bill Lee in 2019.

Parker has been with the department for 38 years. He began as a corrections officer and climbed the ranks to positions including warden, correctional administrator and assistant commissioner.

The department includes more than 6,000 employees and oversees more than 20,000 incarcerated individuals and 70,000 people on community supervision.