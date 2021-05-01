Watch
Tennessee could mandate bathroom signs about transgender use

FILE- In this Aug. 23, 2007, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to a gender-neutral restroom at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt. Nearly all of the nation's 20 largest cities, including New York City, have local or state nondiscrimination laws that allow transgender people to use whatever bathroom they identify with, though a debate has raged around the topic nationwide. Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, signed an executive order on Monday, March 7, 2016, that guarantees people access to single-sex facilities consistent with their gender identity at city facilities, including offices, pools and recreation centers, without the need to show identification or any other proof of gender. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
Posted at 8:46 PM, Apr 30, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have passed a bill that requires businesses or government facilities open to the public to post a sign if they let transgender people use multi-person bathrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms associated with their gender identity.

The Republican-dominated Legislature gave the bill final passage Thursday, sending it to GOP Gov. Bill Lee. The Human Rights Campaign opposes the proposed requirement and says it would be the first of its kind.

Tennessee lawmakers already approved legislation leaving schools open to lawsuits if they let transgender children or employees use facilities associated with their gender identity.

