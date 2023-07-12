Tennessee couple desperately seeks engagement ring lost during labor and delivery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A couple needs your help after a devastating stay at the hospital. In a heartbreaking turn of events, the O'Neal's experienced the loss of one of their twin boys during childbirth.

Adding to their distress, mother Kristen O'Neal also discovered that her engagement ring had vanished amidst the chaos of the delivery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Travis and Kristen O'Neal had eagerly anticipated the arrival of their twin boys — Oliver and Lincoln — but their joy quickly turned to anguish when they learned of a rare condition affecting the babies while still in the womb.

At the 20-week mark, the couple received the devastating news that Oliver had passed away.

Kristen said at 30 weeks it was time for delivery.

"In the midst of that, I had to take off all my jewelry," Kristen said. "I had earrings, my wedding band, and my engagement ring. I handed them to my husband, who put them into some bag in the middle of the chaos. And we rushed back, and that was the last time we saw it."

Since that fateful day in May, the O'Neals have tirelessly searched for the missing ring, an item that holds profound sentimental value for them.

"Just even the memory attached to the experience of getting engaged is really special to us in our faith journey," Kristen said. "And then knowing that it was lost on the day that we had to birth our twins — I don't know. Getting it returned is a special thing for us."

The couple turned to social media for help, posting their plea on Facebook. In a heartwarming display of support, the post quickly garnered over 150 shares within a single day, as friends, family, and strangers rallied to help them recover the missing ring.

"The Lord has done more for us than we can ever dream, and recovering this ring was like a little God wink for us if it was possible," Kristen said. "And if not, that's okay too because getting our son's story and his faithfulness out there is really key for us."

The couple, who are also youth pastors, holds onto the belief that the ring will soon be found.

"If God can do that, our ring is so small for God to provide, and so we know that goodness is going to come out of this no matter what."

Staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center have been made aware of the O'Neals lost ring and are actively assisting in the search for it.