Tennessee delegation asks for federal assistance after April storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The entire Tennessee Congressional delegation is asking President Donald Trump to approve a major disaster declaration for the state, given the storms in early April.

This comes after Gov. Bill Lee sent the request earlier this month to help several Middle Tennessee counties that flooded or experienced severe storm damage from April 2 until April 6.

"Straight-line winds with gusts up to 90 mph caused significant damage to property in several counties," the congressional delegation wrote to the president. "Across the state, more than 325 roads were closed or impassable and 25 water treatment facilities were impacted. Sadly, 10 Tennesseans have died as a result of this severe weather."

Tap to read the full letter here.

A major disaster declaration would help with the FEMA individual assistance program in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Dyer, Grundy, Hardeman, Hickman, Humphreys, Lewis, McNairy, Montgomery, Obion, Perry, Sumner, and Wilson counties. The maximum aid available under this program is $43,600. It is supposed to help, but not cover all the losses.

This program will help with rental assistance, home repair and personal property replacement.

It would also enable a program to reimburse local and state governments for utilities and nonprofits for emergency protective measures and debris removal. It would also reimburse for repairs to roads, bridges, water facilities, buildings and other equipment.

The FEMA public assistance would include Carroll, Cheatham, Crockett, Davidson, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Grundy, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Perry, Shelby, Tipton, and Wilson Counties.

The letter was signed by Tennessee's two senators and nine representatives.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.