Tennessee Democrats respond to judges blocking Senate map

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A three-judge panel has blocked a new redistricting map for the Tennessee Senate.

Lawmakers have 15 days to "fix" the map, or the court will create a map of its own that will apply to the next election cycle. In the order, the judges expressed that the Tennessee General Assembly violated the state constitution in its numbering of the districts.

The initial complaint — filed in late February — argued that the legislature's reapportionment of the Senate failed to consecutively number the four senatorial districts included in Davidson County.

Tennessee Democrats responded to the ruling Wednesday night.

“We will continue to support this legal effort. We believe that this case is imperative to making sure that every voter has fair representation. We will not allow power-hungry Republican legislators to erode democracy in our state with these illegal maps," TNDP Chair Hendrell Remus said.

According to the Associated Press, a spokesperson for Senate Speaker Randy McNally said he was still reviewing the decision Wednesday and did not have an immediate comment.