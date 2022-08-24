Tennessee Democrats urge people to vote as abortion trigger ban goes into effect Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Democrats spoke Wednesday on the abortion trigger ban that will begin on August 25.

Tennessee Democrats on Thursday's trigger ban

Senator Heidi Campbell urged Tennesseans to make sure that they head out to the polls in November to make their voices heard.

The trigger law was passed three years ago to almost entirely ban abortions in the state if the Supreme Court ever overturned Roe v. Wade.

On June 24, the Supreme Court made that decision on Dobbs v. Jackson, ultimately overturning the landmark decision.

Tennessee's trigger law stated it would go into effect 30 days after the "issuance of the judgment" from the Supreme Court overturning Roe. Making the trigger law go into effect on August 25.

Congressional Nominee Odessa Kelly stated that abortion bans don't stop abortions, they only stop safe abortions.

"Who pays the price for this? Black women, Indigenous women, poor women, these are the people that are going to bare the brunt of this," Kelly said.