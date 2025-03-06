Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance secures millions for people with denied claims

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Between flooding, tornadoes, and even some extra snowfall there's a possibility many of us will be having a conversation with our property insurance companies in the coming months.

Understanding what's in your policy can be tough, and that can be even more frustrating if a claim is denied.

However, a state department in Tennessee is helping folks with both situations.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance has a team that offers free services for people in the state who think an insurance company unjustly denied their claim.

It's called the Consumer Insurance Services Team.

Through their mediation efforts, the team was able to get $17.54 million returned to insurance customers in 2024.

According to officials, 3,728 people reached out to the team over the course of the year, primarily with claim denials, claim delays, or insufficient settlement offers.

"You have to file a written complaint, you have to file supporting documents, after that the investigators are going to take your case and they're going to reach out to your insurance company," said Kevin Walters, a spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

Walters said the mediators who work on the team are experts at understanding the language of insurance policies.

"They're trying to go through the policy with a fine tooth comb and find where things may or may not sync up to what the consumer is being told," Walters said.

Click here for more information about the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance Services Team.

