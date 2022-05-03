Tennessee Department of Health announces legislative affairs appointment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health announced Tuesday its appointment of an assistant commissioner of legislative affairs.

Commissioner Lisa Piercey said Elizabeth Foy would take over the role, which would oversee the department's legislative affairs and initiatives.

"Elizabeth has been a great addition to the legislative affairs team and proved herself a leader," Piercey said. “We are fortunate to have her public policy and legal background to help guide our department.”

As assistant commissioner for legislative affairs, Foy will help develop the department’s annual legislative package and work with key members of the Tennessee General Assembly. In addition, she will coordinate all department reports mandated by statute and facilitate departmental advisory committee appointments.

"I am honored to continue my service with the state as a member of the dedicated and talented TDH team," Foy said. "I look forward to representing the department and advocating for public health and those we serve."

Foy has served as a legislative liaison for TDH before her appointment as assistant commissioner.