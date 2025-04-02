Tennessee Department of Health confirms more measles cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Department of Health officials have confirmed three new cases of the measles, which brings the total to four confirmed cases.
All four cases are located in Middle Tennessee. There are two reported in the Mid-Cumberland Region and two in the Upper Cumberland area.
We're told one of these new cases is linked to the first case reported in the state. All the patients are recovering at home. As of now, no other identifying information has been released as to where exactly these cases are located.
Health officials are working to identify any other people who could've been exposed.
It comes amid an ongoing outbreak across the U.S. with more than 500 cases across the country. Texas is seeing the majority of cases right now with more than 400 confirmed.
While the spread here is small, contact your doctor if you are concerned about any symptoms.
