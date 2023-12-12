Tennessee Department of Human Services offer replacement SNAP benefits for those impacted by tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As families recover and rebuild many are wondering where their next meal may come from ahead of the holidays.
If you've lost food due to storm damage or power outages, the Tennessee Department of Human Services says they're stepping in to help, but there are certain requirements.
TDHS says anyone who are existing SNAP recipients who lost food due to a household misfortune like structural damage or due to a power outage of 12 hours or more can get replacement benefits.
Thousands of people lost power in Davidson County alone. As of Tuesday morning, more than 3,000 people are still left in the dark, according to NES. Almost 6,000 are left without power in Clarksville.
If you meet the requirements to get the replacement benefits, you are asked to sign an affidavit and send it to the Tennessee Department of Human Services on the customer portalonline with your phone.
The department says you should make the request for this within 10 days of experiencing food loss. Once you're approved you should see the change reflect on your EBT card.
In such a tough time for families to figure out their next steps and where their next meal will come from, this is one way that can help.
