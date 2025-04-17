Tennessee Depeartment of Health confirms six cases of measles in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee has now confirmed six cases of measles in the state after others across the nation have had outbreaks of the illness.

The two latest cases are cooperating with public health officials, the Tennessee Department of Health officials said. Those individuals are quarantining at home because of known exposures to previously confirmed cases in the state.

State officials didn't say whether those new individual cases were adults or children. Officials also didn't indicate what part of the state the new cases originated. There are no additional exposures related to the two new cases, the health department said.

"There is no evidence of sustained measles transmission in the community or state," officials said in a press release.

At least 700 cases have been confirmed in 25 states.

Medical providers need to report suspected cases immediately to the Tennessee Department of Health at 615-741-7247.

