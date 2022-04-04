Tennessee dog 'Dr. Potato Head' named finalist in Nationwide's Wacky Pet Names contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee dog has been named a finalist for Nationwide's annual Wacky Pet Names contest.

Dr. Potato Head is a nearly 1-year-old French bulldog from Nashville. His owner Dalton Hamilton said "Dr. P" is a playful pup who loves cuddles.

When asked how Hamilton came up with the name, he said he knew he wanted it to be humorous.

"My girlfriend suggested Mr. Potato Head, and I said 'doctor' …because he has credentials, you know?" Hamilton said. "And then we just went down the rabbit hole of all of the possible names we could call him from that."

Voting for the top name will be open April 4-9 and the winner will be announced on April 11.

The finalists for the dog category are:



Bruno Marscapone

Dr. Potato Head

Ghostopher P. Spookington

Macho Dog Randy Savage

Motley Chew

Porkfrog

Princess Dumptruck

Redwood Stinging Tenticles of the Sea RuhRoh

Shoogieboogie

The finalists for the cat category are:



Boba Pett

Crunchcat Supreme

Foo Foo Cuddly Poops

Lady Cleocatra Meowington

Linda From Human Resources

Mr. Murder Mittens

Pickles McButterpants The Muffin Slayer

Ruth Bader Kitsburg

Salt 'N' Dr. Pepper

Tayroar Swift

