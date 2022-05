NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A statewide outage currently impacts Tennessee driver services centers, according to the Tennessee Department of Safety.

Due to the outage, driver license transactions cannot be completed at centers across the state.

TDS is working to determine the cause of the problem and resolve it.

As of just before 3 p.m. Thursday, roughly half of all driver service centers were back online.

e-Services provided by TDS haven't gone offline and are available for use.