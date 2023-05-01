Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn stepping down; Lizzette Gonzalez Reynolds to take role

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's top education employee is stepping down.

Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn is leaving Gov. Bill Lee's administration. She was appointed while Lee was still governor-elect in 2019. When Lee announced Schwinn, he said he wanted the state to focus on career readiness and Schwinn had worked in the assessment program in Texas. Prior to that, she was the chief accountability and performance officer for the Delaware Department of Education.

Lizzette Gonzalez Reynolds will succeed Schwinn as the commissioner of the TDOE.

Schwinn led the state during Tennessee's crisis of COVID-19, which was tumultuous and chaotic as educators had to teach online and parents fought with school boards about masking policies. In 2022, Schwinn went around the state promoting the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement formula (TISA). That's now the state's primary funding mechanism for schools, which replaced the Basic Education Program formula, initially set up decades ago.

“During her years of dedicated service, Penny has played a key role in our administration’s work to ensure educational opportunity for Tennessee students and secure the next generation of teachers, while navigating historic learning challenges,” Lee said. “I have tremendous gratitude for her leadership and wish her much success in her next chapter.”

Reynolds, the current Vice President of Policy for ExcelinEd, previously served as deputy legislative director for then-Governor George W. Bush in addition to being the Chief Deputy Commissioner at the Texas Education Agency.

“Lizzette’s significant education policy expertise and leadership make her well-suited to continue our work to deliver a high-quality education and expand school choice for Tennessee students,” Lee said in a statement. “I welcome her to Tennessee and appreciate her service to students, families and teachers across the state.”

She isn't the first person to leave Lee's cabinet. Since his first term, several departments have undergone transitions of leadership.

Sam Pearcy, currently Deputy Commissioner of Operations at TDOE, will serve as the department’s interim commissioner until July 1.