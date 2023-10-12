Tennessee faces growing caregiver shortage amid aging population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's aging population is on the rise, bringing with it a pressing need for caregivers to support the state's most vulnerable residents.

Unfortunately, this surge in demand for caregiving services has revealed a critical shortage of caregivers not only in Tennessee but across the entire nation.

Cheryl Hall, a caregiver with over a decade of experience, has spent six years providing essential care at Griswold Home Care.

Her journey into caregiving began with a personal tragedy when her daughter, April, experienced a severe allergic reaction to a vaccine at just six months old, leading to seizures and an epilepsy diagnosis. Hall embraced the role of her daughter's full-time caregiver until April's passing.

"It's not for everybody, but I love it. If you like working with people one-on-one, yeah, this is good," Hall said.

On most days, Hall assists her client, Howard, in his home.

She helps Howard with exercises aimed at increasing his independence, despite occasional resistance.

Griswold Home Care — a longstanding service provider in the Nashville community for 23 years — recently received the prestigious National Best of Home Care award, the highest accolade a home care agency can earn from HCP, an independent satisfaction research firm.

Now, the company is urgently seeking to expand its workforce to meet the surging demand.

"They call it the white tsunami, and there's a reason for it. Because there is a large aging group that's coming with not as many people behind that aging group to support that aging group," said Beth Walrich, owner and director of Griswold Home Care.

In an effort to attract the best caregivers, Walrich says the company is offering incentives, including competitive wages and an education program designed to provide caregivers with opportunities for professional development.

Despite these efforts, a state comptroller report from 2022 revealed that Tennessee is grappling with a critical shortage of paid caregivers. The report indicated that the supply of caregivers in the state had significantly declined since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Finding suitable applicants is a challenge, but many remain optimistic about the situation.

"It's a challenge, but we work through those challenges and will do what's necessary to find the right people," Walrich said.

This year state lawmakers were able to secure more than $16 million to increase the pay for caregivers

They will now see their minimum pay increase to $15 an hour.