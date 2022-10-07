Watch Now
News

Actions

Tennessee Fall Craft Fair returns to Centennial Park

AM FALL TENNESSEE CRAFT FAIR_frame_675.jpeg
WTVF
AM FALL TENNESSEE CRAFT FAIR_frame_675.jpeg
Posted at 7:34 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 08:34:48-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A showcase of some of Music City's best local art returns to Centennial Park. This weekend kicks off the 44th annual Tennessee Fall Craft Fair.

It's open to the public and free to attend. Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday

This year's fair features work from over 170 artists, both local and nationwide, and looks to celebrate artists after a very difficult couple of years. Original artwork will showcase everything from clay, jewelry and leather to wood, glass, painting and more.

The Kids’ Tent will return with hands-on activities for families. Volunteers from several local organizations will guide children through art activities that they can recreate at home using ordinary materials and their creativity. In the Demonstration Tent, watch and learn “how it’s made” from the Tennessee Association of Woodturners and the Clay Lady’s Campus.

You can find more information about the schedule here.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap