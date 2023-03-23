Tennessee families struggling to put food on the table according to Vanderbilt Child Health poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — High grocery prices are causing even more Tennessee families to struggle putting food on the table according to a new Vanderbilt Child Health Poll.

It's something that doctors are calling alarming for the health of Tennessee children.

Of the parents surveyed across the state, 70 percent said they've had to change their spending habits because of higher prices. Of that 70 percent, almost 30 percent said they changed their spending in part by skipping meals.

During the pandemic, Congress acted to provide additional support for families but now that the support has ended families are struggling to afford enough food.

The poll also found 40 percent of families reported low or very low food security, an almost 10 percent increase from 2021. Experts said it's leading to a range of other long-term physical and mental health issues for children including obesity, diabetes, anxiety and depression.

Despite the increase in reported low food security and change in food spending habits, more than 50 percent of all parents said they didn't receive any type of assistance over the last week or the last 12 months.

Doctors are saying this should be a call to action for major change in the state because this is a solvable problem and no child should go hungry.