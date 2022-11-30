Tennessee families to get extra $500 payment on EBT cards for holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More relief is coming to families enrolled in the state's Families First/TANF program who may be pinching pennies this holiday season.

As of December 1, $500 will be added to their EBT cards. It's going to give them the ability to put a holiday meal on the table, buy an extra few gifts for the kids or even help pay off some bills.

It's going to support nearly 24,000 children that have households enrolled in the program.

State leaders say they're aware of all the financial hurdles the holiday season comes with like families having to accommodate for school breaks, provide extra meals and buy warmer clothes. They hope this will allow all the families involved to start off the new year strong.

The state is also sending out a warning for these families to be cautious about the EBT card fraud still happening. Never give out the card number or personal information to someone you don't know.