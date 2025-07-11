Tennessee family targeted by suspected teens in escalating pranks, fireworks incident

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Franklin family is living on edge after months of suspected teens targeting their home with escalating pranks, including a dangerous Fourth of July weekend incident involving fireworks.

Jonathan and Danielle Alexander have installed multiple security cameras at their Franklin cul-de-sac home after at least six incidents over seven months where unwelcome visitors showed up at their doorstep.

"All of a sudden now my house is Fort Knox and now we don't have peace of mind," Jonathan said.

The repeated middle-of-the-night doorbell pranks have damaged their property, leaving a dent in their door, garage, cars and woken their young family.

But it was a Fourth of July weekend incident that pushed the protective father to say "enough" after teens set off fireworks just feet from where a friend's 12-year-old son was checking on their home.

"I am enraged because I first went from an inconvenience and disruption. I can have patience and dexterity but now it's a threat," Jonathan said. "Anything could've caught on fire. I can't have my family in danger."

The Alexanders question if they're being targeted because of their race.

"We are the only people of color in this, not only on our cul-de-sac but in our street in the section of our neighborhood," Danielle said.

"You're not gonna scare me away from my house. We're here," Jonathan said.

As former law enforcement, Jonathan has filed multiple police reports and provided video and pictures to authorities. Franklin police have posted a picture of a suspected teen asking for help identifying him and say they are investigating whether all the incidents are connected and if its the same suspects involved in each prank.

Despite his frustration, Jonathan remains open to resolution.

"I don't believe in bad people. I believe in bad mistakes and I'm willing to come to terms and say you need a punishment for this, but I'm willing to be gracious about at the end of the day. I wanna know why did you keep coming back to our house?" he said.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Has your family been targeted by similar pranks or harassment? Your story could help others. Email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com